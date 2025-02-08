Delhi election: 'Will continue to fight,' says Rahul Gandhi as Congress scores hat-trick of zeroes in capital

Follow us on Image Source : X 'Will continue to fight,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday conceded his party's drastic defeat in the 2025 Delhi polls. He thanked the party workers for their dedication and hard work and said he humbly accepts the mandate of Delhi. In a post on X, he said the fight for the progress of Delhi and against pollution, price rise and corruption will continue. For the third consecutive time, Congress failed to open its account in the 70-member assembly.

"We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to all the Congress workers of the state for their dedication and all the voters for their support," he said in his post in Hindi. "This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites – against pollution, price rise and corruption – will continue," Gandhi said.

Delhi election result 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 47 seats in the 70-member legislative assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party workers and voters at BJP's headquarters after the party’s win

Hailing the BJP's Delhi Assembly polls victory as "historic", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the national capital have shown the door to 'AAP-da' and now a double-engine government will ensure development at a double speed. "People of Delhi today have enthusiasm and satisfaction. There is relief of liberating Delhi from 'AAP-da'.I thank all Delhiites for entrusting their faith in 'Modi ki guarantee'," the prime minister said in his address from BJP headquarters.