Delhi election results: Security tightened ahead of vote counting, personnel deployed at key locations

Image Source : PTI Delhi election results: Security tightened ahead of vote counting.

As the counting of votes for the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin at 8 am, authorities have increased security measures in the national capital on Saturday. Visuals showed security personnel deployed outside various counting centres in Delhi.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital. Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

Special Commissioner of Police (CP) and State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO), Devesh Chandra Srivastava stated that 19 counting centres have been established across Delhi, with ADCPs assigned to each centre.

According to Devesh Chandra, a multi-layer security arrangement will be in place, comprising a strong room and a counting hall. “In line with Election Commission guidelines, the Central Arm Police Force will provide security, while local police will secure the premises and the first entry point. Barricades will be erected 100 meters from each counting centre, allowing only authorized individuals to enter after rigorous security checks,” he said.

In addition to personnel deployment, Devesh Chandra Srivastava highlighted the use of advanced security screening equipment to maintain strict vigilance.

"Every counting centre has been equipped with Frame Metal Detectors, Hand-Held Metal Detectors, and X-Ray Baggage Scanners. Two companies of the Central Arm Police Force have been deployed at each counting centre," he added.

