Delhi Election Results: Manish Sisodia concedes defeat in Jangpura, congratulates BJP’s Tarvinder Marwah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia concedes defeat in Jangpura.

Jangpura Elections Results 2025: AAP leader and former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded defeat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah as the latter took lead by 240 seats. As per the early trends, Manish Sisodia was leading by 3,869 votes. Speaking to the media, Sisodia asserted that the people have supported him really well and affirmed hope that BJP's candidate will work for the constituency.



"Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," he said.

According to the current trends from the Election Commission, the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27-years. The party is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP on 22. Congress has not even opened its account in the Delhi elections.

AAP's top leadership including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, leader Satyendra Jain are all trailing from their respective seats.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends. Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.