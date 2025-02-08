Delhi election results: BJP set to breach its past record as it crosses 50 in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP set to breach its past record as it crosses 50 in early trends

Delhi Election Results: In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the first time breached its past record as the party reached 50 seats out of total 77 seats. As per emerging trends at 9:30 am, the BJP is leading in 50 seats, AAP in 22 seats and Congress in 1 constituency. It should be noted that the BJP had crossed 49 seats in 1993 Assembly elections. This is nearly after 32 years, the BJP is making such a record in the national capital.

As per the earlier trends, the BJP crossed the majority mark in early trends, marking a potential comeback in the national capital. If the trend continues this way, it would signal a shift in Delhi’s political landscape, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dominated for nearly a decade.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the National Capital after a gap of more than two decades.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

Key candidates leading and trailing

BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma took a lead over his rival AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi was leading from the Kalkaji seat in the early trends of vote counting.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was trailing from the Jangpura seat in the early trends of votes counting.

The BJP candidate Anil Kumar Sharma took a lead in the RK Puram constituency.

BJP leader Om Prakash Sharma takes lead in Vishwas Nagar in early trends.

BJP's Sanjay Goyal takes lead in Shahdara in early trends.

BJP's Ravindar Gupta has taken a lead in Rohini.

AAP's Avadh Ojha is trailing behind BJP's Ravinder Negi.

The BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister. The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.