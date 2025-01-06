Delhi Election Commission releases final voter list ahead of upcoming Assembly polls | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Delhi Election Commission on Monday released the final voter list ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. As per the updated list, there are 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the national capital. The election commission said people whose names are not included will be unable to vote in the 2025 Assembly elections. The fresh voter list also provided details on how many new voters have been added and how many names have been removed.

Earlier on Saturday, the district election officer of New Delhi rejected as "baseless" AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's allegations related to the deletion of voter names in the assembly constituency from where party convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest upcoming polls. The allegations of Singh that the district election officer (DEO), New Delhi, did not provide details of applicants seeking vote deletion and that the officer was "deliberately" deleting names of voters were "factually incorrect and baseless", the DEO said in a post on X. The district magistrate of New Delhi doubles as the DEO during elections.

The AAP has accused the BJP of filing applications in bulk for the deletion of names of voters who support the Kejriwal-led party across Delhi. The officer asserted that the process of deleting any name from the electoral roll is carried out after a thorough verification strictly in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines and a mere submission of a list for deletion does not start the process. "As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the summary of Form 7, which includes the names of both the objectors and objectees, is shared with all recognised political parties including AAP on a weekly basis through Form 10," the New Delhi DEO said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 pm, where she is expected to make significant revelations related to a major scam. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Delhi that no welfare scheme will be discontinued if the BJP forms the government. He also made a strong appeal to them to get rid of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which he attacked again with "aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" jibes.

The Assembly election in Delhi is likely to be held in February 2025 however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.

