Delhi Assembly Election 2025: How to vote without a voter ID? Check alternative documents approved by ECI

With the Delhi poll on February 5, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made all the necessary preparations for polling across 70 assembly constituencies. Polling has begun at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM. Apart from this, it is the voter ID card issued at the time of enrollment that serves to be the primary document required for voting purposes. People who have lost their card or have not received it will still be able to vote by bringing any other valid identification document accepted by the Election Commission.

Voter list enrollment is compulsory

Before going to the voting booth, check that your name must be present in the electoral roll. Just holding a Voter ID card does not qualify you for voting unless your name is there in the list of actual voters. For instance, if your Voter ID card is misplaced and hence cannot be produced, then, with one of the valid substitute identity proof documents listed by the ECI, you are allowed to vote.

List of 12 acceptable documents for voting

The Election Commission of India has authorised 12 alternative identity documents that voters can present at polling stations if they do not have a voter ID card. These include:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Unique Disability ID (UDID)

Service Identity Card (for government employees)

Post Office or Bank Passbook

Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by the Labour Ministry)

Driving License

Passport

Smart Card issued under the National Population Register (NPR)

Pension Card

MGNREGA Job Card

Official Identity Card issued to MPs, MLAs, or MLCs

Citizens are requested to check their registration status on the eci website (eci.gov.in) and to produce one of the identity proof documents listed below to ease the process at the polling station.

