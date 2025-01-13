Delhi Election: Atishi, CM and AAP leader, fails to file her nomination today due to delay

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Atishi with party colleague Manish Sisodia ahead of nomination

Delhi Election 2025: Atishi, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader failed to file her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency for the upcoming assembly polls due to delay on Monday. The chief minister, who was accompanied by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, left the nomination office to meet the Election Commissioner. She was slated to go to the Election Commission office along with her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal over vote transfer issue of party's Patparganj candidate Avadh Ojha.

What is vote transfer issue related to Avadh Ojha

Meanwhile, a delegation of AAP leaders led by national convener Kejriwal will meet the Election Commission officials today to raise the issue of transfer of vote of party's Patparganj candidate Avadh Ojha from Greater Noida to Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said that it was an urgent issue since Ojha's candidature depended on transfer of his vote to Delhi so that he can file the nomination papers.

Ojha filed Form 8 for transfer of his vote from Greater Noida to Delhi on January 7 -- the last day to do so -- but the chief electoral officer, Delhi, through an order changed the last date to January 6, the AAP chief claimed.

"This is against the law," he said and suspected that the move was aimed at "deliberately debarring" Ojha from contesting the polls.

Kejriwal said that although no appointment was given by the Election Commission (EC), but the party delegation will go there and wait for a meeting with the chief election commissioner since the matter was urgent.

The delegation will also raise the issue of multiple applications for registration of voters in addresses of the senior BJP leaders living in New Delhi constituency, he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will be members of the delegation along with AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.