Delhi: British-origin woman found dead in Jantar Mantar area; murder case filed The woman’s body was discovered inside the house and initial observations suggested that the woman may have died due to a fall. However, the post-mortem report revealed injury marks on her face, leading doctors to raise suspicions.

New Delhi:

An 80-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside her residence near Jantar Mantar in the Connaught Place police station area of Delhi. According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred on July 30.

The woman’s body was discovered inside the house and initial observations suggested that the woman may have died due to a fall. However, the post-mortem report revealed injury marks on her face, leading doctors to raise suspicions.

Police launch probe

Following this medical observation, police registered a case of murder and have launched a comprehensive investigation. Officers are now probing the incident from all possible angles.

The deceased, identified as Paul Line Grother, was a native of England and had been residing in India since her marriage. She lived in the bungalow with her son and daughter-in-law, who are reportedly involved in a business. So far, they have not expressed suspicion against anyone.

Police stated that no clear motive has emerged in the investigation yet, but all leads are being pursued carefully.

Woman’s decomposed body found at home in Jamia Nagar

In another incident, a decomposed body of a 65-year-old woman was discovered in her apartment in Jamia Nagar. Her husband, a retired music teacher from Jamia Millia Islamia, was found in critical condition, PTI reported citing the police on Monday.

The police received a PCR call around 11:10 pm on September 21, reporting a possible body at a residence in Gaffar Manzil, Jamia Nagar. The caller, the woman's brother, said that neither his sister nor her husband was responding, and their son was refusing to open the door.

The police reached the spot and broke open the door. The cops discovered the decomposed body of Aftab Jehan on the bed while her husband, Siraz Khan, was lying next to her in a serious condition.

He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, DCP Hemant Tiwari said, as per the news agency.