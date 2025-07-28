Delhi DCP Shashank Jaiswal saves lives in Vasant Kunj dumper crash with heroic midnight rescue DCP Shashank Jaiswal heroically saved two injured men after a dumper accident in Vasant Kunj, showcasing his continued commitment to public service and quick, life-saving action.

New Delhi:

In a true act of heroism, DCP Shashank Jaiswal of Delhi Police stepped in to save two severely injured men after a horrific dumper accident near Vasant Kunj in the early hours of Monday morning. His swift actions, including personally transporting the victims to the hospital, are being credited with saving their lives.

DCP Jaiswal was returning home to Delhi around 3:00 AM after delivering a lecture at IIM when he encountered a serious accident site near Vasant Kunj. A dumper had crashed, trapping two men inside. One of the victims had sustained a critical facial injury with his right eyeball protruding, and the situation was further compounded by leaking petrol from the damaged vehicle, posing an imminent risk of explosion.

Without hesitation, DCP Jaiswal immediately stopped his official vehicle. He pulled the trapped men from the wreckage and, recognising the urgency of their condition, transported them to the nearby Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj. His police car cleared the route, ensuring the victims received medical attention as quickly as possible.

The two injured men were identified as Jagdish and Dinesh, both residents of Ghazipur and dumper drivers. Their conditions were critical upon arrival at Fortis. Due to the severity of his injuries, Jagdish was quickly referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for an urgent, life-saving surgical operation.

After ensuring the victims were admitted and receiving initial treatment, DCP Jaiswal himself made a PCR call. He remained at the hospital until approximately 5:30 AM, waiting for additional police personnel to arrive and staying in constant contact with doctors regarding the ongoing operations.

Eyewitnesses and hospital staff confirmed that DCP Jaiswal's timely intervention was instrumental in saving their lives. "Had there been any delay, the outcome could have been fatal," a medical professional at the scene remarked.

This is not the first time DCP Jaiswal has gone beyond the call of duty to help citizens in distress. On multiple occasions, he has stepped in during emergencies with remarkable composure and compassion. From administering CPR to a road accident victim near Delhi Cantonment, to personally ensuring stranded commuters during monsoon flooding were evacuated safely, Jaiswal has built a reputation for decisive, humane policing.

Colleagues within the force often describe him as “the officer who leads by example,” and his consistent actions have earned him the respect not only of his peers but of the communities he serves.

This swift and selfless act highlights the dedication and human side of the Delhi Police, showcasing how quick action from one officer can make the crucial difference between life and death. The DCP's remarkable presence of mind and courage have drawn widespread appreciation across the city.