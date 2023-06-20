Delhi: Two arrested for setting man on fire over loan repayment dispute

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: Two arrested for setting man on fire

Delhi crime news: Two men were arrested for allegedly setting a man on fire in the Usmanpur area of the national capital after a dispute broke out between them over repayment of a loan, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The police said that the men allegedly put petrol on the victim and set him on fire.

"Two men arrested for allegedly setting a man on fire by putting petrol on him in Usmanpur area following a dispute over repayment of loan taken by the victim for purchase of a car," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Recent incidents of crime in Delhi

The latest incident of killing comes in the backdrop of a spate of murder incidents. Two sisters in the RK Puram area of Delhi were shot dead on June 18 over a money settlement dispute. Delhi Police has apprehended five persons in connection with the incident.

In another incident lately, a Delhi University student was stabbed to death after he objected to the harassment of his girlfriend.

CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to LG VK Saxena over murder incidents

Kejriwal wrote a letter to the LG drawing his 'urgent attention' towards the 'alarming spurt in serious crimes' in the city and also appealed to him to take effective steps to 'restore confidence in residents' regarding their security.

The Chief Minister said that law and order comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah, and the LG who are 'directly responsible for maintenance of law and order' in Delhi.

"Though I am of the firm opinion that the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report which was made public last year, should have served as an eye-opener for the Ministry of Home Affairs (M1-1A) and the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, both of whom are directly responsible for maintenance of law and order here, but unfortunately that did not happen. According to this NCRB report data, out of the total crimes against women that took place in 19 metropolitan cities in India, Delhi alone accounted for 32.20 per cent of the total crimes," Kejriwal said.

He said that there is a lack of Delhi Police personnel on the ground which is why the people are forced to turn to private guards in 'desperate situation' to save themselves and their properties.

"I am constrained to state that the kind of urgency required for prevention of crimes in Delhi is completely missing on the part of decision-makers responsible for the maintenance of law and order here," he said

(With ANI inputs)

