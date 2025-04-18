Delhi court sentences man to life term for raping, impregnating minor: 'Very scary' A 45-year-old man sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court has expressed deep concern over the safety of children in society, stating it is "very scary" to live in a world where minors are vulnerable and "preyed on" by individuals who behave like "vultures." The remarks came as the court sentenced a 45-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The court considered factors of repeated rape, age gap between the survivor and the accused aside from the fact that he lured her with gifts, food and motorcycle rides.

As per the prosecution, the girl was repeatedly raped for over a year till January 2025 and she gave birth in February.

'Convict had preyed upon an innocent girl'

In an order dated April 16, the court said, "The convict had preyed upon an innocent and vulnerable girl child to quench his lust. He repeatedly made the victim the object of his lust and made her pregnant, and she had to go through the labour pains at the age of innocence."

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya delivered the judgment while hearing arguments on sentencing. The man was convicted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault, as well as the rape provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Court rejected the plea for leniency

Considering the gravity of the crime, the court sentenced the convict to rigorous life imprisonment and also rejected his plea for leniency. He sought leniency on the ground of absence of external injuries and said he had "designedly lured the victim to accompany him to his house so that he could pounce upon her".

The court in its order added, "He had committed rape over a period of time during which he had ample opportunity to reconsider his actions and come to his senses. Rape is in itself a violent crime, which gives scars not only to the body but also to the mind and soul of the victim and the mere fact that there were no additional physical injuries does not make it a mitigating factor."

(PTI inputs)