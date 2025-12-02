Delhi continues to reel under toxic air as AQI nears 'severe' category in several areas The Parliament Winter Session, which began on Monday, is set to witness uproar by the Opposition over deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Speaking over the issue, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the situation was ‘shameful’ as children and old people were suffering in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Delhi continues to bear the brunt of toxic air with the Air Quality Index (AQI) still categorised as 'very poor' in several areas. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 383 on Tuesday morning, which is on the verge of entering the ‘severe’ category. The visuals from this area shows a thick layer of smog shrouding the area.

The AQI in Ghazipur was also recorded at 383, with a layer of toxic smog blanket over the area.

The area around the Akshardham Temple also recorded an AQI of 383 while the ITO area registered an AQI of 331.

The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path is also blanketed in a layer of toxic smog as the AQI in the area is 312 in the 'Very Poor' category, as claimed by the CPCB.

Area-wise AQI in Delhi

AIIMS- 277

Anand Vihar- 383

Ghazipur- 383

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Delhi Pollution issue likely to be raised in Parliament Winter Session

The Parliament Winter Session, which began on Monday, is set to witness uproar by the Opposition over deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Speaking over the issue, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the situation was ‘shameful’ as children and old people were suffering in Delhi. She said political differences should be set aside and Centre and state should immediately address this issue.

"I feel this is a shameful situation. This is the capital city of our country. Let us set aside our political differences, and we should take some strong steps. How can we do this to our children? There are 22 lakh children today who have permanent damage to their lungs, according to a study. Old people, people with asthma and other respiratory issues are suffering. Hospitals are full of people with respiratory issues. How can we sit and do nothing about it?... We are here to support the government if they do it. The central government and state government must take immediate action," she said.