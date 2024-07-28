Delhi coaching centre flooded: Police file FIR, forms probe team as students protest in Karol Bagh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rau's IAS coaching centre, where three students died

After the tragic demise of three IAS aspirants inside the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi, students on Sunday staged a mass protest outside the Karol Bagh metro station demanding justice for the deceased. Hundreds of students agitated against the authorities and shouted slogans of "We want justice". Meanwhile, DCP Central Harshvardhan tried to pacify the crowd. Earlier the students staged a protest outside the coaching institute on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has filed a FIR in the case and constituted multiple teams to probe the incident. "Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the entire incident. We have asked the Delhi Fire Services to provide us report about the building and the basement which was being used as a library but mentioned as 'store room'," a senior police officer said.

Yesterday, a team of NDRF and local authorities rushed to Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area after getting information about trapped students inside a basement of an IAS coaching institute inundated with rainwater. Three aspirants, who were trapped in the basement library died in the incident. Earlier today, the owner of and coordinator of the Rau's IAS institute were arrested. The incident raised questions about the local authorities and institute management for their negligence that took three young lives.

Speaking over the incident, Dehi's LG VK Saxena on Sunday expressed anguish and said that he was closely monitoring the situation. Moreover, he said, “These incidents clearly point towards criminal neglect & failure of basic maintenance & administration by concerned agencies & departments."