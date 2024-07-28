UPSC aspirants' death: Delhi LG seeks detailed report by Tuesday, terms incident 'criminal neglect'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Sunday (July 28) expressed anguish over the death of three UPSC aspirants due to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching centre in the national capital and ordered the Divisional Commissioner to submit a report, covering every aspect of the tragic incident by Tuesday. While stating that he has been keeping a “close watch” over the situation since last evening, the LG stressed that the responsibility of those who caused the loss of lives will be fixed and the “guilty will be brought to book”.

Three students lost their lives due to waterlogging on Saturday evening in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar area of the city. Delhi Police on July 28 arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre. The police booked them under charges of culpable homicide among other charges.

What did Delhi LG say?

“I am deeply anguished by the death of 3 Civil Services aspirants due to water logging in the basement of a coaching centre and that of another student due to water logging related electrocution. That this should happen in the Capital of India is most unfortunate & unacceptable,” Delhi LG said on X.

“Reportedly 7 other citizens have died due to electrocution in the past few days. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. You are in my thoughts and prayers,” he added.

He said that he has been keeping a close watch over the situation and followed the rescue operations by Delhi Police and Delhi Fire personnel personally.

“These incidents clearly point towards criminal neglect & failure of basic maintenance & administration by concerned agencies & departments. Drainage in the City and related infrastructure, as also required efforts and endeavours to address these have apparently collapsed. It is indicative of the larger malaise of misgovernance that Delhi has been subjected to during the last decade or so,” the LG posted.

Role of coaching institutes and landlords needs to be looked into: Delhi LG

He also pointed out to the coaching institutes and landlords stating that their role in “not ensuring” safety of students needs to be “looked into”.

“The role of coaching institutions and landlords in not ensuring basic safety of students, who pay hefty fees and rents, away from their homes needs to be looked into,” he said.

“What has been happening is unpardonable and such issues can no more be glossed over. I have asked the Divisional Commissioner to submit a report, covering every aspect of the tragic incident by Tuesday. While nothing can bring back the precious young lives lost due to apathy of the administration and criminal misconsuct of those running coaching institutions, responsibility of those who caused the loss of lives, will be fixed and guilty will be brought to book,” the Delhi LG said.

