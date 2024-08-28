Delhi coaching centre deaths: RAU's IAS Study Circle's plea to access premises dismissed by court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RAU's IAS Study Circle in Delhi.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected RAU's IAS Study Circle's request to access its Old Rajender Nagar premises, where three UPSC civil services aspirants tragically drowned in July due to flooding. "Application dismissed," Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg said. The Rouse Avenue Court had reserved its decision after considering the arguments presented by both the advocates representing the petitioners and those from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The applicant had sought the relief, saying the premises were needed for the smooth running of classes. Three UPSC civil services aspirants had died in the basement of the building due to flooding on July 27. The building was later sealed.

Court gives more time to CBI, next hearing on Sept 4

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court granted the CBI additional time to investigate the SUV involved in the incident. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 4. The CBI had submitted a status report on the SUV's inspection to the court. The report stated that a team of professors from IIT Delhi had examined the vehicle and the building's gates. The CBI noted that while the inspection by IIT Delhi professors has been completed, an inspection by a motor vehicle inspector is still pending. Additionally, the SUV driver, Manoj Kathuria, has requested the release of the SUV.

Three civil services aspirants died

It should be noted here that three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- had lost their lives after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre got inundated in heavy rain on July 27. It reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point. Following this incident, a Delhi court had sent the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre to judicial custody.

