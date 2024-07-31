Delhi coaching centre deaths: MCD seals 29 basements of institutes, students begin hunger strike

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Three civil services aspirants lost their lives when the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded by rainwater on July 27.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: In a significant move aimed at enforcing building regulations and ensuring safety, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed seven more basements of coaching centres in Central Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar, along with one each in North West Delhi’s Rajdhani Enclave and East Delhi’s Preet Vihar, on Tuesday. This crackdown follows the tragic incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three UPSC aspirants lost their lives in a basement, raising concerns about safety and regulatory compliance.

29 basements sealed so far

The MCD has been actively sealing coaching centres operating in violation of building by-laws, and since Sunday, a total of 29 such basements have faced action so far. The affected coaching centres in Old Rajendra Nagar on Tuesday include IAS Gurukul Tathastu, Officers IAS Academy, Forum IAS, Psyche World IAS, Sanchetna IAS, Prisha IAS, Path Academy, and Drishti IAS. The drive was simultaneously conducted in Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar localities

According to an official statement from the MCD, these centres were found to be operating without adhering to the necessary safety and structural norms mandated by the civic body. The enforcement action is part of a broader initiative to ensure that educational institutions comply with all regulatory requirements to prevent such tragedies in the future.

MCD's crackdown on illegal basements

In the MCD's latest sealing drive in Preet Vihar and Rajdhani Enclave, two basements of coaching centres faced action -- Sanskriti Academy and Pratham Institute, respectively, it said. During the sealing drive in Preet Vihar, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes. Additionally, the MCD's public health department also deployed a team to inspect the old Rajender Nagar area where 78 paying guest accommodations and 13 guest houses were checked for mosquito breeding.

Students begin hunger strike to press for demands

Meanwhile, civil services aspirants holding a protest against the death of three students in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle building in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Tuesday began an indefinite hunger strike to demand action in the case. More than 400 students have been participating in the protest for the past three days amid heavy police deployment. A protesting student said 10 aspirants started an indefinite hunger strike till their main demands, including compensation of Rs 5 crore to the victims' families, were met. According to the information, a students' delegation also met Lt Governor VK Saxena with their demands.

