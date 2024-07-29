Delhi coaching centre deaths: Owners of basement libraries ask students to vacate in Old Rajinder Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Around 13 such coaching centres have been sealed so far in Delhi.

In a stringent move, owners of basement libraries in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar have asked students to vacate their premises. This directive comes in the wake of an intensified crackdown against the use of basements in violation of building bylaws. The action follows a tragic incident on July 27, when three students of an IAS coaching institute in the area lost their lives after the basement of their coaching center was inundated with rainwater. The incident has sparked protests, and widespread concern and also prompted authorities to enforce regulations more rigorously to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Basement libraries, popular among students for their quiet and conducive study environments, have now come under scrutiny for their safety standards and compliance with legal requirements. Owners are being compelled to comply with evacuation orders as authorities assess and address the potential hazards posed by these spaces. Local officials have emphasised the importance of adhering to building codes and ensuring the safety of occupants. "The tragic loss of young lives is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by non-compliance. We are taking decisive steps to prevent any recurrence," stated a spokesperson from the municipal corporation.

MCD seals 13 coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar

The vacating of basement libraries has left many students scrambling to find alternative study spaces. Amidst the ongoing crackdown, there is a growing call for the establishment of safe, regulated study environments to support the academic pursuits of students in Old Rajinder Nagar. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started action against illegal coaching centres and will set up a high-level committee to probe the flooding of the basement of the coaching institute -- Rau's IAS Study Circle. A team of the civic body reached the Old Rajinder Nagar area to seal several illegally-run basements of coaching centres, a statement by the Delhi government said. Around 13 such coaching centres were sealed during the action till late Sunday night.

Three civil services aspirants died

It should be noted here that three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre got inundated in a heavy rain Saturday night and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point. Following this incident, a Delhi court has sent the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre to 14-day judicial custody.

