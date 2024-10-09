Delhi CM's residence will soon be allotted to Atishi after proper inventory: LG House sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A worker carrying goods on a cart leaves from 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, the official residence of Chief Minister of Delhi.

Delhi CM residence row: Hours after Delhi CMO alleged that the 'Delhi chief minister's residence' at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the BJP as Lt Governor VK Saxena, the sources from the Lieutenant Governor House on Wednesday (October 8) clarified that the official residence of Delhi CM will soon be allocated to Atishi after conducting a proper inventory.

Earlier today, the Public Works Department (PWD) sealed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's residence, which was recently vacated by Arvind Kejriwal.

Owner of CM House is PWD

As per the LG House sources, the owner of this residence, similar to all other Chief Ministers' houses, is the PWD. The PWD takes possession of the house once it becomes vacant, prepares an inventory of its contents, and then formally allocates it. "Former CM Arvind Kejriwal pretended to vacate the house but did not give possession of the house to PWD. What was he hiding?" the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the PWD said that after Kejriwal vacated the residence, the keys were supposed to be given to it instead they were directly given to CM Atishi.

'AAP should not worry,...'

"The house has not yet been officially allocated to CM Atishi. Her allotted residence is still 17 AB Mathura Road. How did two houses get allotted? CM Atishi had placed her belongings in this house without it being officially assigned and then removed them herself.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) need not to worry, as the bungalow will be promptly allotted to the Chief Minister after the proper inventory is prepared," the LG Hosue sources added.

