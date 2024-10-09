India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: Delhi Metro extends timings of last trains by 1 hour for today's match

Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: According to the DMRC officials, the last train from Samaypur Badli will leave at 12.10 am instead of 11 pm and at 11.40 pm instead of 11 pm from the Millenium City Centre Gurugram.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 18:52 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: DMRC extends timings of last trains by 1 hour for match.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will extend the timings of its last trains by around one hour on all the lines today (October 9) for India-Bangladesh T20 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for commuters' convenience.

The train from Kashmere Gate on Violet Line will leave at 12 am instead of 11 pm on Wednesday, they stated. Similalrly, the last train from Noida City Centre on Blue Line will leave at 11.45 pm instead of 11 pm. The trains from Rithala and Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) will leave at 12.10 am and 12 am respectively, they said.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Delhi Traffic Police has also said there can be diversion/restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and JLN Marg as per requirement in view of the match. Commuters are requested to avoid BSZ Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 pm to 11:30 pm on Wednesday, police said in an advisory.

Shuttle facility is available for spectators using metro at ITO and Pragati Maidan stations. Park and ride facility is available at Mata Sundari parking for gate number one to eight and 16 to 18, Rajghat power house road and Velodrome Road for gate number nine to 15, it said.

Spectators can park their vehicles at these two locations and avail shuttle facility to reach the stadium, the advisory added.

