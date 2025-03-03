Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes jibe at Atishi, says 'If Kejriwal can get Swati Maliwal beaten, you...' Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was speaking in the assembly when he hit out at Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal. During her speech, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was marshalled out on the orders of Speaker Vijender Gupta for creating a ruckus.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Monday took a jibe at LoP Atishi during the Assembly session, saying that she was worried about her as Arvind Kejriwal had got Swati Maliwal beaten up at his own house, and she is not far away. CM Gupta said, "Aam Aadmi Party leaders finally admit their mistake. Aatishi, today, Arvind Kejriwal has trapped you here (in the assembly), and I don't know how he is. I am worried about you, if he can get Swati Maliwal beaten up in her own house, then you are not far behind. I am worried about you."

Taking on the earlier AAP government regarding the work in the health department, she said, "It is not just about the shortcomings in the health department. The concern is how the doctors managed the facilities and how much trouble the people of Delhi faced."

She alleged that fake medicines were given to the patients and real payments were made in the name of fake patients. "There has been a scam in the name of cleaning, medicines, treatment and admission. There is a huge shortage of nurses in Delhi hospitals. There is a huge shortage of paramedical staff. A mask worth Rs.10 was bought for Rs.150; if it had been useful, then it would have been a big deal; even today, all of them are rotting in the hospital's warehouse," claimed the Delhi CM.

'Will implement Clinical Act 2010': Delhi CM

"We will implement the Clinical Act 2010 in the next session. Your government did not implement this Act intentionally. It was working according to the 1993 Act." Gupta also alleged that AAP promised to build 24 hospitals in Delhi but none has been completed.

"Theft in schools, hospitals, liquor shops, even theft in Delhi government's social media accounts. CMO's account was changed to arvind kejriwal at work. We have also complained about this," she added.