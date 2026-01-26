Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta meets JJ cluster representatives, approves Rs 327 Crore development projects CM Gupta said that the government has allocated Rs 700 crore budget for JJ development, covering essential amenities, housing, sanitation, health and social welfare. Plans include roads, drains, toilets, parks, and settlement development centres to improve living conditions rapidly.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted representatives from Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters at the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan on Republic Day. She inaugurated key development works aimed at improving basic infrastructure in these settlements. Projects worth Rs 327 crore were approved, with works worth Rs 144 crore already awarded.

During the event, CM Gupta had lunch with JJ representatives, including several women leaders, and held detailed discussions on their concerns and requirements. She rebuked the previous government for treating JJ residents merely as a vote bank and creating an atmosphere of fear among them.

The approved projects focus on public convenience complexes and cement concrete (CC) works in JJ lanes. Under public convenience complexes, administrative approval of Rs 225 crore has been granted for 476 works, with Rs 81 crore already awarded for 214 projects. CC works have received Rs 102 crore approval for 254 works, of which Rs 63 crore has been awarded for 172 projects.

Delhi CM having lunch with women leaders from JJ cluster

Highlighting the contribution of JJ residents to Delhi’s growth, the Chief Minister said workers living in JJ clusters have played a crucial role in the city’s development. She said the government’s aim was to ensure that the benefits of progress reach every corner of society.

Rs 700 crore allocated for development, says CM Gupta

CM Gupta said that the government has allocated Rs 700 crore budget for JJ development, covering essential amenities, housing, sanitation, health and social welfare. Plans include roads, drains, toilets, parks, and settlement development centres to improve living conditions rapidly.

She said several initiatives have also been launched specifically for JJ residents, including Atal Canteens, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and dedicated health and nutrition services. The Delhi CM said these measures align with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.”

The programme was attended by Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Rupesh Thakur, and other dignitaries.