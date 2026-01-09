Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gets emotional in Assembly, hits out at AAP for continuously mocking her In her address at the Delhi Assembly, the chief minister said that the AAP keeps taunting her after she misspelled 'AQI' as 'AIQ'. Gupta accepted that she had made a mistake but criticised the AAP, saying that what Kejriwal's party was doing by sharing memes about her was extremely wrong.

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday became emotional while speaking inside the Delhi Assembly and said she is extremely disappointed over the memes shared against her by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding her 'slip of tongue'. Taking a swipe at the AAP, Gupta said that Arvind Kejriwal's party cannot accept the fact that a woman has become the chief minister of the national capital.

In her address at the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, the chief minister said that the AAP keeps taunting her after she misspelled 'AQI' as 'AIQ'. Gupta accepted that she had made a mistake but criticised the AAP, saying that what Kejriwal's party was doing by sharing memes about her was extremely wrong.

"How can a woman run Delhi? — this is their mindset," Gupta said. "I made a mistake, but... You had said that you would not take a car, or a bungalow, or any other government facilities, but you did. You came to power through an anti-corruption movement and then deliberately built a 'Sheesh Mahal'."

AAP's dig at Gupta

On Thursday, the AAP accused Gupta of distorting facts, with senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj sharing a video on X, in which he said that the chief minister said that freedom fighter Bhagat Singh threw bombs against the 'deaf Congress government'.

"Big Big Breaking, CM Rekha Gupta embarrasses India, Rekha Gupta ji doesn’t even know that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary from the time before independence," Bharadwaj said.

Gupta accuses AAP of corruption

However, Gupta on Friday countered all the allegations made by the AAP, accusing it of corruption. She said since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the city-state, the government and all other agencies are working cordially, and there is no conflict between them.

"We formulated policies to develop Delhi in accordance with PM Modi's vision. We have succeeded in improving Delhi's situation in just 11 months," said Gupta, who introduced the Delhi Appropriation Bill 2026, which was passed by the House.