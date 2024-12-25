Delhi CM Atishi inaugurates flyover connecting Apsara border to Anand Vihar: Key features and benefits

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ATISHIAAP The flyover will benefit approximately 1.5 lakh commuters daily.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a six-lane flyover linking the Apsara Border and Anand Vihar in the eastern part of the national capital on Wednesday. The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion significantly, benefiting approximately 1.5 lakh commuters daily. During the event, Atishi outlined the convenience the flyover will bring to residents and travellers in the area. She stated that the structure would allow vehicles to bypass three traffic signals, ensuring a smoother and faster commute.

"Today, I am very happy to inaugurate this flyover. For the last two years, I have been continuously overseeing the project. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. When people will go from this flyover, they will skip three red lights and save travel time of around 12 minutes. Around 1.5 lakh people will be benefited from this flyover everyday," the CM said.

Flyover's key features and benefits

Speaking further, Atishi further said around 40,300 litres of petrol and diesel will be saved every day. The carbon emissions will also be reduced, she added. It should be noted here that the six-lane 1,440 metre-long flyover over road number 56 between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border will reduce the traffic load on the stretch and help commuters bypass traffic snarls at Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar and Shreshth Vihar. The pillars of the flyover have been decorated with paintings of different birds.

Punjabi Bagh flyover

It should be mentioned here that another flyover is also set to open soon in the national capital. With the opening of the Punjabi Bagh flyover, traffic jams will be reduced in several areas including West Delhi, Southwest Delhi, Central Delhi, and Gurgaon. This new flyover is a key component of the Integrated Corridor Development project in Punjabi Bagh. This particular stretch right now, which is part of the Ring Road, experiences heavy traffic due to ongoing construction work.

