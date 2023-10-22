Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates three-lane Sarai Kale Khan flyover | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleague Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the three-lane Sarai Kale Khan flyover in the national capital, claiming his government saved crores by completing projects on time.

"This flyover is going to benefit people a lot... This will help in reducing the traffic jams on the T junction. It's a 620 m-long flyover. Rs 66 crores were sanctioned for this project. Since we have formed a government in Delhi, we have saved money in every project. Similarly in this project, we were sanctioned Rs 66 crores, but we completed it in Rs 50 crores. This will provide convenience to those who travel from ITO to Ashram," Kejriwal said after the inauguration of the road project.

The government has saved Rs 557 crore in the construction of 30 flyovers in the last five years, he asserted.

"This feat should be mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records," the CM said.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi said the Kejriwal government has transformed the area between Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram.

"Earlier, going to Ashram meant getting stuck in hours-long jams but the DND extension till Ashram and the underpass have solved that issue. The opening of this flyover will make Sarai Kale Khan jam-free," she added.

(With agencies inputs)

