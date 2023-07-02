'I will release WhatsApp chats': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims Kejriwal has 3 flats in Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims Kejriwal has 3 flats in Dubai

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi in connection with several frauds, has written a letter to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, blaming him for possessing three flats in Dubai.

Chandrashekhar claimed that he bought these flats on Kejriwal's behalf by using the commission money he got.

"Kejriwalji, I have come to know that you have asked your associate, Manoj Jain, in Dubai to urgently sell off the three apartments in Jumeirah Palms, which were purchased through me using the commissions you received from a Pharma Contractor in Hyderabad in 2020, for an amount of 65 million Dirhams (AED).

"Since you won't speak the truth, I will release the three-page WhatsApp chats between me and Satyendar Jain, which shows the transaction of the purchase of these three apartments in Dubai.

"I will also send a copy to the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and Anti-Corruption Vigilance within the next seven days," read his letter.

Chandrashekhar expressed in the letter that Kejriwal and his partners, who frequently bring up issues about the rule of law in Delhi, were the same individuals sending danger to him and his family.

My mother threatened by Kejriwal's aide: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

He claimed that a close aide of Delhi CM Kejriwal threatened his mother.

"He threatened that poison would be served in my food if I don't stop. Kejriwalji, you will receive a strong answer for all the pressure you are putting on me and my family. Don't forget, you are surely, very surely joining the Tihar Club," read his letter.

Earlier on May 6, the Jailed conman sent a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, claiming to have funded lavish furnishings present in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. In his letter, Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail, claimed that he had personally paid for the lavish furnishings and alleged that they were selected by Kejriwal himself, alongside jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain.

(With IANS inputs)