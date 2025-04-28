Delhi govt launches 'Ayushman Vay Vandana' scheme, offers Rs 10 lakh free health cover to senior citizens Ayushman Vay Vandana: Under this scheme, yearly medical assistance worth Rs 5 lakh will be provided free of cost. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh coverage will be provided under the Delhi government's scheme, making the total health cover Rs 10 lakh.

New Delhi:

In a major move to support the elderly, the Delhi government on Monday rolled out the 'Ayushman Vay Vandana' scheme, offering free medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh for citizens aged 70 years and above. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, distributed the first Vay Vandana cards to beneficiaries during a special event in the capital. Under this initiative, eligible seniors will receive free medical assistance of Rs 5 lakh annually. Additionally, another Rs 5 lakh coverage will be provided under a separate Delhi government scheme, effectively doubling the health protection to a total of Rs 10 lakh.

"This is the first programme of its kind under the triple engine model, and I thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for respecting our elderly with this health scheme. There will be no difference between the rich and the poor; everyone will benefit from this scheme, regardless of their financial background," she said, adding that registration starts today, and the only criteria is that you must be a Delhi citizen and hold an Aadhaar card. You can enroll from today onwards," CM Gupta said.

Over 100 Delhi hospitals included in scheme

The Chief Minister further said that more than 100 hospitals in the city are included in the scheme and over 30,000 registered for cashless treatment. This is a significant step forward, she added. Lashing out at the previous AAP government, Gupta said, "The previous government did an injustice by delaying this scheme in Delhi for seven years due to ego and political reasons. Now, with triple engagement, we promise to bring change to Delhi. The city will become more beautiful, educated, and developed. The benefits of this scheme will reach everyone. We will work together, and it is a huge responsibility. Excuses won't work anymore; we will deliver the progress Delhi deserves," Gupta added.

It should be noted here that under the Vay Vandana Yojana, each registered senior citizen will be provided with a unique health card. This card will securely store their complete health records, regular health check-up information, and emergency service details. All health tests for citizens aged 70 years and above in Delhi will be conducted completely free of cost under the scheme.

What is Ayushman Vay Vandana Card?

The Vay Vandana Card is a vital aspect of the Ayushman Bharat PM JAY initiative, reinforcing the commitment to providing accessible healthcare for all. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, is a significant milestone in India’s journey towards Universal Health Coverage. As part of the broader Ayushman Bharat initiative, this scheme has transformed the nation’s healthcare landscape by ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for the most vulnerable sections of society.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: 'Ayushman Vay Vandana' enrolment under AB PM-JAY touches 10 lakh within three weeks: Check how to apply