'Ayushman Vay Vandana' enrolment under AB PM-JAY touches 10 lakh within three weeks: Check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a significant milestone, more than 10 lakh senior citizens aged 70 and above have successfully enrolled for the newly launched Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, granting them access to free healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This is seen as a major success within just three weeks of the card's rollout by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29, 2024.

The initiative has received an overwhelming response, with nearly 4 lakh of the total enrolments being made by women. Since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, treatments worth over Rs 9 crore have been authorized, benefiting more than 4,800 senior citizens aged 70 and above, including over 1,400 women. These treatments cover a range of conditions, including coronary angioplasty, hip fractures/replacement, gallbladder removal, cataract surgery, prostate resection, and stroke, among others.

What is Ayushman Vay Vandana Card?

The Vay Vandana Card is a vital aspect of the Ayushman Bharat PM JAY initiative, reinforcing the commitment to providing accessible healthcare for all. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, is a significant milestone in India’s journey towards Universal Health Coverage. As part of the broader Ayushman Bharat initiative, this scheme has transformed the nation’s healthcare landscape by ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for the most vulnerable sections of society.

PM-JAY is now recognized as the world’s largest health assurance scheme, offering secondary and tertiary care hospitalization benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually. This comprehensive coverage extends to nearly 55 crore individuals, representing the bottom 40% of India’s population. The Vay Vandana Card plays a crucial role in further strengthening the initiative, and enhancing the scope of healthcare access for all.

How to apply for Ayushman Vay Vandana Card?

These are the documents required for the registration.

Aadhaar Card

Mobile Number

Email ID

Proof of Age

KYC Details

How to apply online?

To start the application process for the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, visit the Beneficiary NHA Portal. This portal is designed to streamline the process and ensure a user-friendly experience for applicants. Once there, follow these steps:

Register/Login: If you are a new user, create an account. Existing users can log in using their credentials. Fill in Details: Provide all required personal and demographic information accurately. Check Eligibility: Use the portal's eligibility checker tool to confirm your qualification under the PM-JAY scheme. Upload Documents: Submit any necessary documents, such as ID proof, proof of address, and other requested information. Submit Application: Complete the application process by submitting the form and keeping a record of the acknowledgement or application number for future reference.

ALSO READ: What is Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens? | Know eligibility criteria and other details