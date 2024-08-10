Delhi: Building collapses in Model Town area, several feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a tragic incident, a two-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Model Town area on Saturday following heavy afternoon rains. According to Delhi Fire Services, the building collapsed in Mahendru Enclave where the old house, which was being repaired, collapsed around 2.45 pm, the officials said.

The rescue operation is underway as several people are feared trapped under the debris. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are undertaking the rescue operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The police with rescue teams managed to rescue three people who were rushed to the nearby hospital for further treatment. As per the officials, two of them are in critical condition. Meanwhile, the operation is underway as many others are still trapped.

Earlier on August 2, three people lost their lives while four others got injured after a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday. The building was located in Jahangirpuri's D Block. According to Police, the front portion of the building, housing three separate factories in its basement and on the ground and first floors, collapsed in the afternoon.

A police officer said the building was old and dilapidated. Due to seepage, its terrace was weakened and a few labourers were working to fix the problem when it collapsed. After DFS got an emergency call, five tenders were rushed to the spot. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire department and local police and continued till evening.

(With PTI Inputs)