Delhi: Building collapse near Azad market kills one, metro construction suspected

In the early hours of Friday, a tragic building collapse near Azad Market in North Delhi resulted in the death of one man. The incident occurred around 2 AM at a structure located in Tokri Walan, Pul Mithai, Bara Hindu Rao area. The collapsed building housed three shops at the ground floor—numbers 5A, 6A, and 7A—selling bags and canvas cloth, with godowns situated on the first floor.

According to police reports, the information about the collapse was received at the Bara Hindu Rao Police Station via PCR calls at approximately 1:55 AM. The Delhi Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) Ambulance, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the Crime team were promptly informed and rushed to the site to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Rescue teams managed to retrieve one body from the debris. The deceased was identified as Manoj Sharma, also known as Pappu, aged about 45 years. He was an employee at shop number 7A, owned by Gulshan Mahajan, and had been working there for the past 30 years. Sadly, Manoj Sharma was declared dead upon arrival at Hindu Rao Hospital. No other injuries have been reported so far.

A truck parked in front of the building sustained significant damage during the collapse. Authorities suspect the ongoing metro construction work nearby may have contributed to the incident, though investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 106(1) and 290 of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting a detailed inquiry. Officials have assured that they will thoroughly investigate the matter and take necessary action based on the findings.

Delhi Police and other agencies continue their efforts at the site to ensure safety and prevent any further accidents. The collapse has raised concerns regarding structural safety in the area, especially with major infrastructure projects like metro construction underway. Residents and shopkeepers in Azad Market are anxious for swift relief and clear answers as the investigation progresses.