Delhi Budget: CM Rekha Gupta says major focus is Yamuna cleaning, economic empowerment of women

Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday addressed press conference after presenting Budget and said the Delhi government this time focused on 10 areas, including Yamuna cleaning, economic empowerment of women, infrastructure, water, and connectivity, asserting that it is a roadmap for making the national capital self-reliant.

She said, "In the education sector, Rs 16,396 crore was to be spent in 2024-2025, which we have increased to Rs 19,291 crore in our budget and increased it by 17%... We have increased the budget for the transport sector by 73%... Budget for the Housing and Urban Development has been increased by 9%...."

She added that in 2024-2025, the budget was Rs 76,000 crore and this time the budget is Rs 1 lakh crore, which is an increase of 31.58%. “We can call it the biggest increase in any budget in the country."

Calling it a "historic Budget," Gupta emphasized that the era of "corruption and inefficiency" was over, with the government doubling capital expenditure to Rs 28,000 crore.

This increased spending will be directed towards infrastructure development, including roads, sewer systems, and water supply.

The Budget focuses on ten key areas, including electricity, roads, water, and connectivity. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for improved transport links within Delhi-NCR.

In a welfare measure, Rs 5,100 crore has been earmarked to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. Additionally, Rs 2,144 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to strengthen healthcare services in the capital.

This Budget is the first presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections.