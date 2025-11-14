Delhi blast: Police register FIR under UAPA and explosives act following explosion near Red fort The FIR invokes multiple legal provisions, including sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The explosion occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, causing significant damage to vehicles and struct

On November 10, 2025, a high-intensity explosion tore through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, leaving at least 13 people dead and several others injured. The explosion also resulted in significant damage to nearby vehicles and structures. The Delhi Police have now registered an FIR in connection with the incident, invoking several provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

FIR registered under multiple sections

The FIR, filed at the Kotwali Police Station, names the explosion as a "bomb blast" and has been registered under multiple sections of the law. The key legal provisions invoked include:

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) : Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which pertain to the punishment for terrorist acts and conspiracy to commit such acts.

: Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which pertain to the punishment for terrorist acts and conspiracy to commit such acts. Explosive Substances Act : Charges under Sections 3 and 4, which deal with causing an explosion likely to endanger life and the attempt to cause an explosion, respectively.

: Charges under Sections 3 and 4, which deal with causing an explosion likely to endanger life and the attempt to cause an explosion, respectively. Indian Penal Code (IPC): Sections 103(1) for murder, 109(1) for attempt to murder, and 161(2) for abetting an assault on a superior officer.

The FIR has been filed based on a complaint from Vinod Nain, the chowki in charge of the Red Fort Police Station. According to the complaint, the blast caused a loud explosion, damaging the wall of the chowki. Police personnel arrived at the site to find burning vehicles and injured victims lying on the road. All injured individuals were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Details of the explosion

According to official sources, the explosion occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, a busy area in central Delhi. The blast was caused by an explosive device hidden inside a vehicle. The impact of the blast was devastating, leading to widespread damage and casualties. Several vehicles were set ablaze, and bystanders were caught in the explosion.

Local authorities have confirmed that the death toll currently stands at 13, with several others in critical condition. The explosion also caused substantial damage to a police chowki in the area, further highlighting the scale of the attack.

Investigations and raids underway

Following the blast, the Delhi Police initiated multiple raids across the city in an effort to apprehend those responsible for the attack. Security has been heightened in and around Delhi, with additional personnel deployed to maintain strict vigilance at key locations such as airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.

A senior police official confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and the Delhi Police are exploring all possible leads. The police have yet to identify the perpetrators but are actively pursuing suspects linked to terrorist or criminal organizations.

High alert in Delhi and surrounding cities

In response to the blast, Delhi has been placed on high alert, with a significant increase in security measures throughout the city. Authorities have ramped up surveillance at critical infrastructure points and are conducting security sweeps to ensure there are no additional threats. Neighboring cities have also been advised to remain on alert as the investigation continues.

The Red Fort bomb blast has sent shockwaves through the capital and has raised serious concerns about security in the region. While the Delhi Police have registered an FIR and launched a full-scale investigation, the authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. As the investigation progresses, further updates are expected from the police regarding the identity of those responsible and their motivations for the attack.

Security experts and citizens alike are hoping for swift action to bring those responsible to justice and prevent further violence.