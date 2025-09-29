PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi BJP's new office: Know all about 5-storey building at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg The event will be attended by several BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, and thousands of party workers. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva congratulated party workers on the completion of the party's new office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi BJP's new office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Monday. The party's national president JP Nadda will also be present for the occasion. In addition, the ceremony will also see the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdev, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, and party workers. The newly built office is located close to the BJP's national headquarters and replaces the old state office which was operating from Pandit Pant Marg. The inauguration, falling on the seventh day of Navratri, is a major milestone for the Delhi BJP which has so far functioned from rented or temporary offices.

Know about the Delhi BJP's new office

The Delhi BJP's new office has been constructed on an 825 square metre plot with a built-up area of 30,000 square feet. The five-storey building also includes two basement levels for vehicle parking. The design incorporates elements of South Indian architecture, with tall pillars at the entrance and façade. The building has been designed to be eco-friendly and equipped with modern facilities. On the ground floor, there is a conference room, reception area and canteen. The first floor has an auditorium with a seating capacity of 300. The second floor houses the offices of various party cells and staff members, while the third floor is designated for vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries. The top floor is reserved for the Delhi BJP president and the general secretary (organisation). It also includes rooms for Delhi MPs and state-level in-charge leaders. The project cost stands at Rs 2.23 crore and provides significantly more space than the existing office.

(Image Source : REPORTER INPUT )An image of the Delhi BJP's new office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Delhi BJP president on the new office

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva congratulated party workers on the completion of the new office. He recalled that BJP national president JP Nadda had performed the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony on June 9, 2023. "The party's first office was at Ajmeri Gate. Later, it was shifted to Rakabganj Road and for nearly 35 years it functioned from 14 Pandit Pant Marg. Now the office will move to the new building on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. The journey has been full of struggle but it is remarkable," Sachdeva said. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union ministers, senior BJP leaders and thousands of party workers.

