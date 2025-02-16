Delhi: BJP MLAs to meet tomorrow to pick CM, swearing-in ceremony on February 18, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP supporters during a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Delhi govt formation: The BJP's Legislature Party is expected to hold its first meeting on Monday (February 17) to finalise Delhi’s new Chief Minister, according to sources. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for February 18 and is likely to be a low-key event.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. The party formed its government in the National capital after 27 years by winning 48 seats. Now, all eyes are on the CM candidate's name. It is being speculated that any decision in this regard will be taken after PM Modi returns from his foreign visit.

