Delhi: Three AAP councillors join BJP days after party's assembly poll defeat

In a major political development, three councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on [insert date]. The move comes amid ongoing political turbulence in Delhi.

The councillors who switched to the BJP are:

Anita Basoya (Ward 145, Andrews Ganj)

Nikhil Chaprana (Ward 183)

Dharamveer (Ward 152)

Former AAP district President also joins BJP

In addition to the three councillors, Sandeep Basoya, former New Delhi district president of AAP, has also joined the BJP, further strengthening the party’s presence in the capital.

The defection marks another setback for AAP as political shifts continue to shape Delhi’s civic and state-level politics.

Major political shift in Delhi's power structure

The political landscape in Delhi is set for a major transformation as several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors have switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This shift paves the way for a "triple-engine government" in the national capital, with BJP likely to dominate at the Centre, state, and municipal levels.

With AAP losing its grip on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a power shift in the upcoming mayoral elections in March seems inevitable. BJP is now poised to take control of the MCD, marking a significant political realignment.

BJP gains momentum ahead of mayoral elections

So far, over a dozen AAP councillors have joined BJP, significantly altering the power balance in the MCD. Additionally, 10 out of the 14 MLAs eligible to vote in the mayoral elections belong to BJP, making a BJP victory highly probable.

'Triple-Engine' government in Delhi?

If BJP secures the mayoral post in March, Delhi could witness a unique triple-engine government—with the party in control at the Centre, the state, and the MCD. This development would mark the complete political dominance of BJP in Delhi, further marginalising AAP after its recent setbacks.

With the mayoral elections approaching, the political battle for Delhi is intensifying, setting the stage for a crucial showdown between the ruling AAP and the resurgent BJP.