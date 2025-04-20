Delhi: BJP holds legislative party meet to discuss 'One Nation One Election' Delhi BJP will soon launch a campaign in the city to create awareness about One Nation, One Election to drum up support for the party's stand on it, state president Virendra Sachdeva said. He added that the campaign will be taken to every household in Delhi.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a legislative party meeting at its headquarters in the national capital on Sunday (April 20) to discuss the concept of 'One Nation, One Election'. The meeting was led by BJP's National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and State Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana. It was attended by Delhi BJP MLAs, including Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, former Delhi BJP President Satish Upadhyay, Delhi Government Ministers Dr Pankaj Singh and Ravindra Indraraj, Delhi Coordinator for 'One Nation, One Election' Gajendra Yadav, Co-coordinator Ashok Goel Devrha, Yogendra Lakda, and other officials.

After the meeting, Virendra Sachdeva told the media that 'One Nation, One Election' is a necessity for the country. He said, "Through today's workshop, we received guidance from National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, and we discussed how to turn One Nation, One Election into a national campaign."

Sachdeva explained that frequent elections hinder the country's development. "If you look at the data from the past 30 years, you'll find that elections are held in some state or the other every year, and state elections are also held alongside the Lok Sabha elections every five years. This creates many problems in the electoral process," he said.

The Delhi BJP President added that such elections lead to a waste of time, money, and resources. "For example, in the last Lok Sabha elections, about one crore (10 million) government employees were involved in the election process. If we want to turn India into a developed nation, we need to conserve our resources, money, and time. Every time the Model Code of Conduct is enforced, developmental work comes to a halt."

'One Nation, One Election' is need of the hour:Kamaljeet Sehrawat

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also backed the idea, saying that One Nation, One Election is the need of the hour as it will save both the country's and Parliament's time.

Sachdeva further stated that the BJP would take this campaign to every household in Delhi and launch a public awareness drive to explain how the nation and society can benefit from it. He emphasised that this is not the first time the country has seen 'One Nation, One Election'.

"From 1952 to 1967, elections were held simultaneously. It was only after a government collapse in 1968 that the system broke down. Hence, a One-nation, one election is needed by the country."

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia added, "From 1952 to 1967, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections were held simultaneously. After that, this tradition was broken and in the last 30 years, there has not been a single year when elections were not held. This affects the country's economy, GDP... Crores of rupees are spent on elections, so if One Nation, One Election is implemented, then India's economy will be strong."

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)