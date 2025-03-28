Delhi Assembly to discuss Mustafabad name change, CAG report on DTC today amid ongoing budget session On March 24, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and highlighted the operational inefficiencies and financial losses, leading to criticism of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Delhi Budget Session: The Delhi Assembly is set to take up key issues on Friday, with discussions on the proposed renaming of the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). These matters are listed in the Assembly's official List of Business (LoB) for the session.

One of the key agendas includes a resolution moved by BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, proposing to rename the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency as Shiv Vihar Assembly Constituency, citing the sentiments of local voters. The proposal is expected to spark a debate among legislators.

Another major topic on the table is the CAG Audit Report on the Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation, which will be reviewed as part of the Assembly's deliberations. The report is likely to bring crucial insights into DTC's operations, financial health, and efficiency. Additionally, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha will present a resolution advocating the "implementation of free distribution of gas cylinders on special occasions by the Delhi government," as mentioned in the LoB. The proposal aims to provide economic relief to residents during festive events.

Delhi Assembly passes motion to dispose of long-pending cases

Meanwhile, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, under the leadership of BJP MLA Abhay Verma, passed a motion to dispose of long-pending cases referred to the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions, and the Committee on Questions and References from the Sixth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies. The motion, which was presented by Verma with the Speaker's permission, was adopted during the ongoing session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly.

On March 27, the Delhi Legislative Assembly adopted a motion to dispose of eight pending court cases, including those filed by officers of the Delhi government. These cases were previously under review by various committees, such as Privileges, Questions and References, and Petitions. The Delhi government has mandated all its hospitals and health centres to procure medicines exclusively from Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJK), allowing local purchases only in emergency situations.

(With inputs from agencies)

