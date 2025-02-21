Delhi Assembly Session to begin from February 24, 14 pending CAG reports to be tabled on this date The BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the AAP government's corruption will be exposed once the 14 CAG reports on city administration are tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

The first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly is likely to begin on February 24 ( Monday). According to the sources, the session will be held on February 24, 25 and 27. They said the government may table the controversial CAP report in the assembly. 14 pending CAG reports on the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

The newly elected MLAs will be administered the oath of office on February 24-25. After a holiday for Shivratri on February 26, the CAG reports will be tabled by the BJP government.

The session will begin with the appointment of the new speaker and administering oaths to the new MLAs.

Delhi LG to address the House

Delhi LG Vinai Kkumar Saxena will address the House and there will be a motion of thanks following his address, officials said.

Why was there controversy around the CAG reports?

During the AAP regime in Delhi, the BJP kept demanding to make the CAG report public but the state government denied it. Subsequently, the saffron party had to move to court, seeking direction to the government to table the CAG reports. The BJP had accused the erstwhile AAP government of stalling the report to hide its "corruption".

In a post on X, Vijender Gupta said that he met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and discussed the agenda of the upcoming Assembly session.

CAG reports to be tabled on February 25

"The CAG reports will be tabled on February 25," he said. Gupta had earlier said that he has been nominated as the party's candidate for the Assembly Speaker's post.

Arvinder Singh Lovely to be Pro-tem Speaker of Delhi Assembly

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who is likely to be the speaker of the 8th Delhi Assembly, said his party colleague Arvinder Singh Lovely would be the Pro-tem Speaker of the House.

Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker who conducts House proceedings for a limited period and till the election of the full-time Speaker.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday formed a government in Delhi after over 26 years. Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the new chief minister of the national capital. Six ministers also took oath at the event which took place in the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

(With PTI inputs)

