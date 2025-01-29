Delhi Assembly polls: Congress promises Rs 2,500 monthly for women, 300 units of free electricity in manifesto

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Congress party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections. In their poll promises, Congress has assured to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women along with free electricity up to 300 units.

The grand old party has also promised to provide free health treatemet of up to Rs 25 lakh for the people of Delhi. Luring youth voters, Congress has vowed to give a one year apprenticeship in public private sector. During the time of apperenticeship, the yound professionals will get a stipend of Rs 8.500 per month.

The Congress has also promised to provide subsidised LPG cylinder at Rs 500. Moreover, a free ration kit including 2 kg sugar, 1 kg cooking oil, 6 kg pulses and 250 grams of tea leaves will also be provided to families in Delhi if Congress comes to power.