Delhi assembly goes fully digital for Monsoon Session; CM Gupta, MLAs participate in training

New Delhi:

The Delhi Assembly has undergone a complete digital transformation and has become completely paperless ahead of the Monsoon Session, which will begin today. All work in the assembly will now be done digitally. A special three-day training of all MLAs was held under the leadership of Speaker Vijender Gupta to familiarise them with the use of the digital application. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also participated in the exercise.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails move

CM Gupta hailed the move to digitalise the UT assembly. She also rebuked the AAP-led previous government for failing to take steps in this regard.

“A new chapter is being added to the history of Delhi. For the first time, the Assembly has been made fully solar-powered. All electricity consumption is now connected to green energy sources. Likewise, through the e-Vidhan system, the entire Assembly has gone paperless. Previous governments neither thought about this nor took any steps. The Delhi government will continue to work on new policies and reforms to provide better facilities to the people of Delhi,” she said.

Move to improve work of MLAs, says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also took part in the inaugural session of e-Vidhan project. He said this digital transformation will improve the work of legislators and anyone will be able to get information through the online platform.

“Today, an e-Vidhan project has been launched in the Delhi Assembly. The application has gone live. This will significantly improve the way legislators work, enhancing efficiency. Anyone will now be able to access information in real time and conduct research through the online platform,” he said.

Delhi Assembly first in country to be 100% solar-powered

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, “It is a matter of great pride that this is the first Assembly in the country to be 100 per cent solar-powered. We have illuminated it through solar energy under this initiative. The project was inaugurated today. Through this, we aim to contribute to clean air in the environment.”