Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Elections: Who has the upper hand in Kalkaji among Atishi, Alka Lamba and Ramesh Bidhuri?

Delhi Assembly elections will be held in one phase. Voting for Kalka Assembly seat will also be held on February 5 and counting of votes will be done on February 8. The contest on Kalkaji seat is going to be very tough. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is contesting from here while All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba is contesting on Congress ticket. At the same time, BJP has made former MP Ramesh Bidhuri its candidate. Complete coverage of Delhi Elections

Key candidates

13 candidates are contesting from Kalkaji seat. These include Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party, Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP, Alka Lamba of Congress, Pritam Singh of BSP and other candidates of many small parties and independents. Congress party claims that there will be a triangular contest in the assembly elections. BJP claims that the fight is only with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Aam Aadmi Party has won the elections on this seat twice in a row.

Kalkaji Seat Profile

Kalkaji Assembly seat is located in South Delhi. Kalkaji seat was formed after delimitation in 2008. Kalkaji is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Kalkaji, Bijwasan, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Tughlakabad, Palam, Badarpur and Mehrauli are part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP has an MP from here.

According to Election Commission data, there were 1,06,743 voters in the Kalkaji constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Of these, 59,157 voters were male and 47,583 were female voters.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP candidate Atishi won this seat by a margin of 11,393 votes. She got 55,897 votes with 52.28% vote share. Atishi defeated BJP candidate Dharambir Singh, who got 41.63% i.e. 44,504 votes. Congress candidate Shivani Chopra came third with just 4,965 votes (4.64%). The total number of valid votes was 1,96,794.

In the 2015 elections, AAP candidate Avtar Singh Kalkaji won the seat. He got 55,104 votes with a vote share of (51.7%). BJP candidate Harmeet Singh Kalka got 35,335 (33.16%) votes and came second. Avtar Singh Kalkaji defeated Harmeet Singh Kalka by a margin of 19,769 votes. Atishi got 55,897 votes in 2020, just 793 more than AAP's Avtar Singh got in 2015. This shows that AAP's support base in Kalkaji remained relatively stable. Congress lost 8,587 votes in the same period, while BJP gained 11,269 votes. NOTA and BSP both got around 500 votes in both 2015 and 2020.

Previous winners of Kalkaji seat