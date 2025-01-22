Delhi Assembly elections: What are key issues in national capital's Northeast region | Check ground report

Follow us on Image Source : X Election logos of AAP, Congress and BJP

The politicians of the main parties - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress - in Delhi intensified their poll campaign as assembly elections are approaching. On the other hand, people are also voicing their concerns. They are speaking to candidates highlighting the local issues in their constituency.

Residents of northeast Delhi asserted that unemployment, poor sanitation, traffic congestion, and inadequate infrastructure are the major issues in their areas.



Northeast Delhi witnessed deadly riots in 2020

The constituencies in the area were affected by the riots, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen in February 2020, which left 53 dead and over 700 injured.

While some residents claim to have received relief from the government post violence — that had affected their businesses and daily lives, others alleged neglect by the authorities.

Northeast Delhi faces civic apathy

Highlighting their struggle with poverty and neglect of basic amenities, residents of Seelampur, Jafrabad and Maujpur said that these challenges have not only disrupted their daily life, but also affected local businesses in the area.

Javed Khan (60), a resident of Seelampur, said unemployment and inflation are among the pressing issues that will affect the voting process in the district.

“We want the government to provide jobs for the youth. People here are dying of hunger. Politicians seem to loot the poor. We are fed up with poverty and rising prices,” Khan said.

Echoing similar sentiments, 45-year-old Naimuddin who has been running a cart for 17 years, said, “Governments come and go, but our problems remain. Inflation is unbearable, and no development work is being done for the poor.”

The voters of northeast Delhi also highlighted the importance of addressing education and job opportunities for youth in the area.

“Governments should focus on good education and employment for the youth, or they may take the wrong path in life,” another Seelampur resident, Wahid Hussain said.

In Jaffrabad, residents pointed out that traffic congestion and sanitation were the major concerns in the area.

Allahnoor, a resident, said, “The stretch from Seelampur to Maujpur has only one road cut, leading to accidents and traffic jams. Poverty is another significant issue here.”

Traffic congestion a major issue in Northeast delhi

A 55-year-old trader and resident of Jafrabad, Salim Ahmed also highlighted the impact of traffic congestion in their business and said, “Road closures cause long traffic jams, affecting traders and businessmen. During monsoons, waterlogged roads and clogged drains create even more problems.”

The residents in the area also expressed their frustration over the “empty promises” made by political candidates during elections.

Raising question over the inaction of political leaders, 42-year-old Mohammad Naseem said, “No matter which party comes to power, they must address unemployment, education, and sanitation. Politicians make promises during campaigns and forget us once the elections are over.”

Sanitation and drainage also remain critical issues in Maujpur. Elaborating the issues of the area, a resident MK Chaudhary said, “Narrow roads and closed sewers create a traffic menace. Despite promises, no politician has worked dedicatedly for us.”

Another Maujpur resident Reyazuddin said that sewer leakage affects drinking water quality.

“We repeatedly complain, but no action is taken. Many people fall sick during the monsoon,” he added.

“Blocked sewers lead to diseases. Clean water and proper drainage should be a priority,” 24-year-old Maujpur resident Shahzeb Alam said.

Overflowing drains and waterlogged roads were seen in Maujpur, where residents had to use bricks as stepping stones to navigate through flooded gullies.

Residents across the three areas have demanded that the government prioritise basic amenities, including employment, education, proper sanitation, and traffic management.

(With PTI inputs)

