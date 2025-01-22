PM Modi calls out Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' as symbol of AAP's lies ahead of Delhi polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi during an event via videoconferencing.

In a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday referred to the controversial "Sheesh Mahal" as a shining example of how the party cheats and misappropriation of public funds. PM Modi's remarks came as he interacted with BJP workers in poll-bound Delhi.

The BJP termed Kejriwal's official residence, which was allegedly heavily damaged, as a "sheesh mahal" and accused him of misappropriating taxpayers' money for personal enrichment.

PM Modi alleged that while the central government funded development and prosperity in Delhi, the AAP government had neglected essential public services like road maintenance, sanitation and parks. "They function on the basis of lies, and their promises remain unfulfilled,” he said.

On healthcare, PM Modi criticised the AAP for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free medical care. "We have requested the AAP government to let Delhiites adopt Ayushman Bharat, but they are creating obstacles," PM said, adding that the scheme has immense benefits for citizens.

The Prime Minister also promised that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will ensure that the locals get the facilities they deserve. Focusing on the BJP’s middle class, PM Modi said, "The middle class is the backbone of the economy. We are working to meet their aspirations, but AAP has only caused trouble for Delhiites."

PM Modi urged BJP workers to document the failures of the AAP government by collecting and sharing evidence of unfulfilled promises with the people. He urged them to expose AAP's incompetence through door-to-door campaigning in their localities.

With elections nearing, Modi’s address signaled the BJP’s strong focus on unseating the AAP government in Delhi.

