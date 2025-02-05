Delhi Assembly Elections: Rajat Sharma casts vote, urges all to exercise their voting right

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma casts vote in Delhi.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Wednesday cast his vote during the Delhi Assembly elections and urged all to come forward in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Showing his inked finger to media persons outside a polling booth in Greater Kailash, he said voting is the right of everyone, and all should, without any hesitation, come forward to cast a vote.

"I am happy that people in this area are standing in long queues to cast their vote. I saw enthusiasm in them to exercise their voting rights. It is my request that all come forward to vote to strengthen the democracy in the country," he said.

He also said that if all want to form a strong government in Delhi, then all should come forward to exercise their voting rights in large numbers.

As per the updates from the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi Assembly elections.

The EC said the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 39.51 per cent among all districts of the national capital, followed by the Shahdara district with 35.81 per cent, while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 29.74 per cent.

The South West district recorded a turnout of 35.44 per cent, New Delhi 29.89 per cent, East 33.66 per cent, North 32.44 per cent, North West 33.17 per cent, South 32.67 per cent, South East 32.27 per cent, and West 30.87 per cent, as of 1 pm.

A total of 699 candidates are in the electoral fray on the 70 Assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

These elections are high-stakes elections for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress, as AAP is hoping to retain its power for the next term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress, which once ruled the state for 15 years, has struggled to win even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.