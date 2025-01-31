Delhi Assembly Elections: Seven AAP sitting MLAs quit party after denial of tickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, with party MP Sanjay Singh, addresses a press conference at party office.

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, seven sitting MLAs have resigned including the exit of Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav. The resignations come just months before the crucial state polls, raising concerns about internal discord within the party.

List of resigning AAP MLAs

The six legislators who stepped down after Yadav’s exit include:

Bhavna Gaur – Palam Naresh Yadav – Mehrauli Rajesh Rishi – Janakpuri Madan Lal – Kasturba Nagar Rohit Mehraulia – Trilokpuri B.S. Joon – Bijwasan Pawan Sharma – Adarsh Nagar

Setback to AAP's campaign for elections

In a resignation announced on Friday, Naresh Yadav has sparked speculations of growing internal discontent among leaders of AAP, but the circumstances of his quitting after the exodus of as many as six other MLAs would prove much more challenging times for Arvind Kejriwal ahead of a trying electoral battle in 2025.

While Yadav did not say what he would do next, it was known that dissenting and frustration at party leadership may be some factors behind the resignations. Outgoing MLAs are yet to decide whether they will merge with another political party or contest as independents.

Political consequences and AAP response

The AAP has not made any official comment on the mass resignations. However, political analysts believe that this development will weaken the party's prospects in key constituencies. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are approaching, and the resignations pose a fresh challenge to AAP's electoral strategy.

