Delhi Election: I want to ask Kejriwal whether he can go and take a bath in Yamuna, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed his first election rally in Kirari on Thursday, urging voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The rally witnessed a massive turnout as CM Yogi promised development, law and order improvements, and a corruption-free administration.

Yogi launches attack on Kejriwal over Yamuna pollution

Sharpening his criticism of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Yogi questioned whether the AAP leader and his ministers would dare take a dip in the polluted Yamuna river. "Can Kejriwal and his ministers bathe in the Yamuna? I don’t think they would dare, and I don’t think the people of Delhi will forgive him for this negligence," the minister remarked during an event.

Highlighting the deteriorating state of Delhi's infrastructure, he added, "This is the national capital. Apart from the NDMC area, look at the condition of roads, water supply, and electricity in Delhi. A decade ago, people used to come here for better infrastructure, metro services, and cleanliness. But now, what has this government turned it into? The roads are filled with potholes, and in some places, it’s hard to tell if there’s a road under the potholes. Garbage piles and filth are everywhere."