Delhi Assembly Election: Congress declares candidates for Timarpur and Rohtas Nagar, check names

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Assembly Election: Congress declares candidates for Timarpur and Rohtas Nagar.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress released its fifth list for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Thursday (January 16), naming candidates in two constituencies. The list included Suresh Chauhan and Lokendra Chaudhary. Chauhan will contest elections from the Timarpur seat while Chaudhary will contest elections from the Rohtas Nagar.

Congress released its fourth list for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday (January 15) night, naming candidates in five constituencies. The list included Surender Kumar and Rahul Dhanak. Kumar will contest elections from the Bawana seat, which is reserved for the scheduled caste (SC) while Dhanak will contest elections from the Karol Bagh (reserved for SC). The other three names in the list included Sumesh Gupta, the candidate from Rohini, Virender Bidhuri from Tughlakabad and Arjun Bhadana from Badarpur.

Congress promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration and electricity

Meanwhile, Congress party today said it would give Rs 500 LPG cylinders, free ration kits, and free electricity up to 300 units to the city residents if voted to power in Delhi. The announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at a press conference with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

"Congress will fulfil its five guarantees if it will be elected to power in Delhi," Reddy said.

On January 6, the Congress announced its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising a monthly monetary grant of Rs 2,500 to women, if it is voted to power. On January 8, the party announced its 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

The party on Sunday also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month for one year.