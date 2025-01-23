Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Delhi Assembly Election: Ramesh Bidhuri files complaint against Atishi for alleged misuse of power

BJP's candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, Ramesh Bidhuri accused Atishi of filing false complaints and exerting undue pressure on the administration.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Jan 23, 2025 18:49 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 19:16 IST
ramesh bidhuri atishi delhi ekections
Image Source : PTI BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Ramesh Bidhuri, on Thursday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi for allegedly filing false complaints and exerting undue pressure on the administration. 

In his complaint, Bidhuri accused Atishi of hiring paid workers from other Assembly constituencies for campaigning and wrote that these workers created "public nuisance". "They misbehave with my party workers. Apprehending her defeat, Ms.Atishi Marlena, in order to exert pressure upon the administration and to threaten my workers of false prosecution, has started levelling baseless and false complaints," Bidhuri wrote in his letter. 

"Recently, she has filed a false and frivolous complaint against my supporter Mr.Manish Bidhuri. Even the only video relied upon does not show that Manish Bidhuri is present there. Ms.Marlena also got a forged video circulated to tarnish my image and influence the elections regarding which I have already preferred a complaint with P.S.Kalkaji. The filing of false complaints by Ms.Atishi Marlena to exert pressure upon the officials and to disturb the peaceful environment violates provisions of BNS, 2024," he wrote in the letter. 

