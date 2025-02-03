Delhi election: Will govt offices, banks remain shut on February 5? Check what’s open, what’s closed

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Amid tight security, the national capital is all set to go to polls on February 5. On this day, several establishments are likely to be closed in the city. Will government offices and banks will remain shut on February 5, check your complete guide here.
Delhi Assembly Election on Feb 5: Check what’s open
- For February 5, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the metro services on all lines will commence at 4:00 AM to facilitate voters and election staff. The metro trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes until 6:00 AM, after which regular schedules will resume.
- In the similar manner, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate additional bus services on 35 routes from 4:00 AM, ensuring voters have ample options to reach polling stations.
- All essential services will continue to remain open that includes hospitals, pharmacies, and other services. It will be ensured that these essential services will be accessed by the residents.
- Moreover, all shops and restaurants, retail outlets, grocery stores, and eateries are expected to remain open, allowing residents to carry out their regular shopping and dining activities.
- Liquor shops across the national capital will remain closed in accordance with Election Commission guidelines. These liquor stores and licensed establishments will be closed from 6:00 PM on 3rd February until 6:00 PM on 5th February.
- Several schools and colleges will remain closed as these establishments serve as polling stations. Apart from this, the District Election Officer has directed the Deputy Director of Education to organize a 'Prabhat Rally' on 3rd February at 9:00 AM to raise voter awareness, involving students from various schools.
- Moreover, the government offices and banks will be closed on polling day to allow employees to cast their votes.
- Furthermore, the cinemas and theatres are likely to remain closed during voting hours to encourage maximum voter turnout.