Delhi election: Will govt offices, banks remain shut on February 5? Check what’s open, what’s closed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi assembly election 2025 will be held on February 5.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Amid tight security, the national capital is all set to go to polls on February 5. On this day, several establishments are likely to be closed in the city. Will government offices and banks will remain shut on February 5, check your complete guide here.

Delhi Assembly Election on Feb 5: Check what’s open

For February 5, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the metro services on all lines will commence at 4:00 AM to facilitate voters and election staff. The metro trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes until 6:00 AM, after which regular schedules will resume.

In the similar manner, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate additional bus services on 35 routes from 4:00 AM, ensuring voters have ample options to reach polling stations.

All essential services will continue to remain open that includes hospitals, pharmacies, and other services. It will be ensured that these essential services will be accessed by the residents.

Moreover, all shops and restaurants, retail outlets, grocery stores, and eateries are expected to remain open, allowing residents to carry out their regular shopping and dining activities.

Delhi Assembly Election on Feb 5: Check what’s open