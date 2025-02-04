Delhi election: From 30,000 police personnel to CCTVs, check security arrangements for tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Delhi Police security arrangement for assembly election.

Amid tight security, the state is set for the high-stake Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. In this regard, Delhi Police have intensified security arrangements in the national capital to prevent any interference in the Delhi Assembly elections. Moreover, authorities have conducted flag marches in several areas of the city to convey a peace message to the public before the voting day.

Delhi Police holds flag march

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East, Ravi Kumar Singh told ANI on Monday night, "The campaigns for the elections have stopped from today onwards. We have increased the route march and flag march. We will make efforts to prevent any interference in the election process."

Additional DCP, Rohini, Vishnu Kumar said, "A flag march has been conducted today in view of the Delhi Assembly elections. The election campaign stopped after 6 pm. Patrolling is being done by the police. A message is being conveyed in the area that you should remain calm, cast your vote. Be a part of the elections."

CCTVs, AI-enabled cameras, drones installed at key locations

Delhi Police said they have taken variety of security measures, including paramilitary forces, police personnel, CCTVs, AI-enabled cameras, and drones. Delhi Police also uses facial recognition systems to monitor the law and order situation in the national capital. Delhi Police said over 35,626 Delhi Police personnel and 6,525 under-training personnel have been deployed for poll day duty on February 7.

The authorities have seized cash amounting to Rs 11,23,97,697 from January 7 to February 2. In this period, they have also seized 1,08,258 Litres of liquor valuing at Rs 3,59,65,843 in which 1315 FIRs were registered and 1353 persons were arrested.

Earlier on February 2, Delhi Police's Southern Range claimed to have broken previous records in registration of cases and arrests during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2025 assembly elections.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Southern Range, SK Jain, the past 24 days have witnessed unprecedented seizures and preventive actions, surpassing benchmarks set during the 2020 Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections.

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8.

