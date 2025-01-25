Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP's Sanjay Singh locks horns with BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP MP Sanjay Singh Vs BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh locked horns with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi at the India TV conclave 'Chunav Manch' today (January 25). They spoke on multiple issues, including the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the BJP has now become the 'Bharatiya Jhagda Party,' and they are intentionally creating an atmosphere of 'hatred' and 'violence' everywhere, and the BJP is not 'thekedaar' or 'karta-dharta' of Hindu dharma.

"We don't need to take lessons from the BJP related to deshbhakti," Singh said on Saturday.

BJP made fake promises: Sanjay Singh

For me, the BJP is the 'Bhatka Jhootha Party,' as they have made fake promises to youth for employment, and the Agniveer scheme is a total fraud.

Sanjay Singh on Delhi polls and corruption

"BJP leaders Ramesh Bhidhuri and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma are eagerly waiting to become the chief minister of Delhi, but it is not possible. The BJP called Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poll campaigning, and now even if they call US President Donald Trump, then also AAP will win, and Arvind Kejriwal will become CM," Sanjay Singh said.

PM Modi showed Delhi's government schools to Donald Trump as it was a success model of the AAP, he said.

"If they (BJP) are interested in watching 'Sheesh Mahal,' then they should also open the Prime Minister's Office and residences of all the Chief Ministers," Singh took a dig at the BJP.

He also alleged that the GST has become the 'Gabbar Singh Tax' under the BJP rule.

Sudhanshu Trivedi on Delhi elections

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that in Delhi, 'vanvaas' of 27 years will be over, and the BJP will win the upcoming elections.

The AAP party symbol, i.e., 'broom,' clearly indicates 'ek hain toh safe hain,' but they are going towards the 'batoge toh katoge' policy.

Sudhanshu Trivedi on Rohingya Muslims

"In 2006, around 2.5-3 crore Bangladeshis were reportedly living in the national capital. The AAP opposed the NRC, and they always oppose local companies and support foreign companies like Hindenburg," the BJP MP said.